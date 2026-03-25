OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of OMV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Friday, December 12th.

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OMV Price Performance

OMV stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.01. OMV has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $17.74.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. OMV had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OMV will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMV

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OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV’s business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

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