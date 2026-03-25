Ceres Power (CPWHF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1184) per share and revenue of $16.0070 million for the quarter.

Ceres Power Price Performance

CPWHF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Ceres Power has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $5.51.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded Ceres Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ceres Power Company Profile

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Ceres Power plc (OTCMKTS: CPWHF) is a UK-based clean energy technology company focused on the development and licensing of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology. The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary SteelCell® platform, a nickel-ceramic fuel cell design that can operate on a variety of fuels including natural gas, hydrogen and biogas. Ceres Power pursues a technology licensing model, partnering with manufacturing and energy firms to integrate its fuel cells into distributed power generation systems, residential combined heat and power (CHP) units and commercial backup power solutions.

Since its founding as an Imperial College London spin-out in 2001, Ceres Power has built a global network of strategic partnerships to scale its technology.

Further Reading

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