Porsche Automobil (POAHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Porsche Automobil to post earnings of $0.3420 per share for the quarter.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 0.8%

POAHY opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

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About Porsche Automobil

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Porsche Automobil Holding SE, trading in the United States as an OTC ADR under the symbol POAHY, is a German publicly traded holding company whose principal business activity is managing long-term equity investments in the global automotive sector. The company’s core asset is a majority economic interest and significant voting control in Volkswagen AG, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. Through this stake, Porsche Automobil takes an active governance role across Volkswagen’s portfolio of brands, including Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche AG.

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