Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Timken Q3 Earnings

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Timken in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

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Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Timken’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TKR. Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

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Timken Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE TKR opened at $100.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Timken has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timken by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

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The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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