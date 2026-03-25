Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Trading 7.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2520.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

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About Air New Zealand

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Air New Zealand Limited is the state-owned flag carrier of New Zealand, headquartered in Auckland. The airline traces its roots back to Tasman Empire Airways Limited (TEAL), which began operations in 1940. It was rebranded as Air New Zealand in 1965 and has since grown into one of the nation’s leading providers of air transport services. The New Zealand government holds a majority stake in the company, which plays a critical role in connecting the country to international markets and supporting tourism and trade.

Air New Zealand operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international routes.

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