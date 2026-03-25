Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Trading Down 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.3250 and last traded at $24.3250. Approximately 35 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 89 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

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About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

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Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft is an Austria-based specialty fiber manufacturer focusing on the production of wood-based cellulose fibers. Its range of products includes Lenzing TENCEL® lyocell fibers, Lenzing Modal® fibers and dissolving wood pulp. These fibers are employed across diverse end markets such as apparel, home textiles, personal care and nonwovens, where strength, moisture management and ecological credentials are increasingly valued.

The company’s manufacturing footprint spans Europe, Asia, North America and South America, enabling it to supply global customers in the textile, automotive and hygiene sectors.

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