Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 and last traded at GBX 49.80. 54,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 39,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.

Angling Direct Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £36.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.68.

About Angling Direct

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Angling Direct is the leading omni-channel specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK, with an established and growing presence in Europe. Headquartered in Norfolk UK, the Company sells fishing tackle products and related equipment through its network of approximately 50 UK retail stores, as well as through its leading digital platform (www.anglingdirect.co.uk) and the MyAD Fishing Club app. The Company has three further native language websites in its key European territories (www.anglingdirect.de, .fr, .nl), with orders fulfilled by its international distribution centre in The Netherlands.

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