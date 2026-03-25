Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €72.90 and last traded at €70.82. Approximately 2,433,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €68.08.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.56.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

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Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and vehicles under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, and Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

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