Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 and last traded at GBX 108.25. 94,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 927,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50.

Augmentum Fintech Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £181.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.58.

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Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

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Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, iwoca and RetailBook.

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