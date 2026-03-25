Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN Stock Down 0.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

About Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN

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Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance.

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