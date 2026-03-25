Short Interest in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Decreases By 97.7%

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 73 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the February 26th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPEM. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,296,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,869,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,076,000 after buying an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter.

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Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

PPEM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,531. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.71. Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $9.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

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The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria. PPEM was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

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