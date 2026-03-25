Short Interest in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Rises By 438.6%

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,608 shares, a growth of 438.6% from the February 26th total of 7,354 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,193 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,193 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIDI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. 8,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,309. The firm has a market cap of $410.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. Vident International Equity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIDI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127,084 shares in the last quarter.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures. VIDI was launched on Oct 29, 2013 and is managed by Vident.

Further Reading

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