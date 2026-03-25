Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM) Short Interest Down 98.2% in March

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,578 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the February 26th total of 250,064 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,109 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,109 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 52,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,538,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,287,000 after acquiring an additional 207,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

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Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NBCM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. 167,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33. Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund is actively managed to provide long and short exposure to the broad commodity market. The fund utilizes a subsidiary to invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments. NBCM was launched on Aug 27, 2012 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.

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