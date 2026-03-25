iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.47 and last traded at $84.14. Approximately 22,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 95,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $942.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.54.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Further Reading

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