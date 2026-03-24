PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,037 shares, a growth of 1,054.7% from the February 26th total of 5,892 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period.

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PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMMU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 125,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $52.02.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

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