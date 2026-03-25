Short Interest in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL) Decreases By 98.2%

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the February 26th total of 1,209 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,781 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,781 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period.

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Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Price Performance

FGDL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,852. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

About Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGDL was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

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