Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 9,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 45,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

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Xcel Brands Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: XELB) is a lifestyle brand management company that acquires, develops and markets consumer product brands spanning fashion, entertainment and home categories. The company works with designers, celebrities and entertainment properties to create branded apparel, accessories, jewelry and home décor collections. Its portfolio includes licensed and proprietary brands such as Judith Ripka, Isaac Mizrahi and Simple Joys by Carter’s, among others.

The company’s business model centers on sourcing creative talent and intellectual property, then leveraging an in-house product development team to design collections that are manufactured by third-party partners.

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