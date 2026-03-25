iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Short Interest Up 458.3% in March

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 609,848 shares, a growth of 458.3% from the February 26th total of 109,236 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 316,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. 91,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.61. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $28.40.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPHE. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 104,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.