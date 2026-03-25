Short Interest in iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Grows By 441.7%

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 623 shares, a growth of 441.7% from the February 26th total of 115 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Trading Down 3.4%
NYSEARCA:IVRS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.69. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Company Profile
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