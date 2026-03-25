Short Interest in iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Grows By 441.7%

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 623 shares, a growth of 441.7% from the February 26th total of 115 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Trading Down 3.4%

NYSEARCA:IVRS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.69. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54.

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The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

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