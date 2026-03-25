Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 110,290 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the February 26th total of 21,580 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,660 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,660 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 2,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 325,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the fourth quarter worth $898,000.

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Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSEC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. 145,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

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