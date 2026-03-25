Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €76.20 and last traded at €74.30. 184,283 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.55.

Fraport Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.69.

About Fraport

(Get Free Report)

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates land and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges and related security services. The Retail & Real Estate segment engages in retail activities, including development and marketing of real estate properties and land.

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