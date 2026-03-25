Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 and last traded at GBX 28. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 86,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Trading Down 3.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.24. The stock has a market cap of £70.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.13.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

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Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

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