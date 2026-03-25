Short Interest in GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI) Rises By 686.3%

GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 564,667 shares, an increase of 686.3% from the February 26th total of 71,809 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
GMO International Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of GMOI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 167,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,427. The firm has a market cap of $348.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. GMO International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $38.15.
GMO International Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.3486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMO International Value ETF
About GMO International Value ETF
The GMO International Value ETF (GMOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in international equity markets. The fund aims to capitalize on perceived market dislocations, using proprietary methods to identify undervalued equities with positive return potential GMOI was launched on Oct 28, 2024 and is issued by GMO.
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