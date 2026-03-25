Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 22,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 67,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Kincora Copper Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.70.

About Kincora Copper

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Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc. The company was formerly known as Brazilian Diamonds Limited and changed its name to Kincora Copper Limited in January 2011. Kincora Copper Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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