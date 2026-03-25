Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. 4,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.

Abitibi Royalties Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$336.50 million and a P/E ratio of -168.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.00.

Abitibi Royalties Company Profile

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Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

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