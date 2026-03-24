Short Interest in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Drops By 96.6%

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,895 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the February 26th total of 86,354 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 315,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of QLTA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. 324,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,426. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year. QLTA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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