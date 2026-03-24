Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 89 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the February 26th total of 2,156 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mr Price Group Stock Down 2.1%

OTCMKTS:MRPLY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 953. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Mr Price Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

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About Mr Price Group

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Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS: MRPLY) is a South African-based retailer known for its value-led fashion and homeware offerings. The Group operates through several divisions, including apparel, homeware and sportswear, designing and sourcing clothing, footwear, accessories and household products. It also offers financial services—such as credit and insurance—through its Mr Price Money and Mr Price Insurance arms, complementing its core retail operations.

Founded in 1985 with a single Mr Price store in Durban, the Group has since expanded into multiple brands, including Mr Price Home and Mr Price Sport.

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