iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.0187. 121,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 886% from the average session volume of 12,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FILL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 69,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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