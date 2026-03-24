Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Declines By 95.0%

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 231,729 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 26th total of 4,674,102 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,039,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,039,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,836,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,065,000 after buying an additional 476,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,490,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 774,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 676,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

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Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

FLJP stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $35.70. 617,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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