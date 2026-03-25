C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) vs. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays an annual dividend of $7.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.62% 34.24% 11.87% Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 24.06% 41.85% 12.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $16.23 billion 1.24 $587.08 million $4.83 35.03 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $2.16 billion 5.61 $522.03 million $10.25 23.39

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C.H. Robinson Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 1 8 15 0 2.58 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 0 4 2 0 2.33

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $181.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.15%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. It also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 45,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh brand name. Further, the company offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. It provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.