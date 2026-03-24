Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCR) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 601 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the February 26th total of 15,325 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 248,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

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Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. 24,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF (NBCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in US large-cap stocks. The fund selects based on fundamental analysis conducted by portfolio managers in collaboration with research analysts. NBCR was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

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