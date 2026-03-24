Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:BMVP) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:BMVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the February 26th total of 141 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 559.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

BMVP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. 677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (BMVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MVP index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US large-cap securities, selected by their fundamental and technical characteristics. BMVP was launched on May 1, 2003 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

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