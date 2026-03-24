Nauticus Robotics CEO Highlights Aquanaut Progress, ToolKITT Commercial Push, and $50M UAE Deal

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Chief Executive Officer John Gibson outlined the company’s current product focus, commercialization priorities, and recent strategic initiatives during a March 23, 2026 fireside chat hosted by Water Tower Research analyst Peter Gastreich.

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Company focus: autonomous vehicles, autonomy software, manipulators, and services

Gibson described Nauticus as an ocean technology company developing electric-powered autonomous underwater drone robots and software for customers in offshore energy, wind, defense, and deep sea mineral exploration. He said the company’s core platform is Aquanaut, an untethered autonomous underwater vehicle certified to 3,000 meters (with testing to date at 2,500 meters). He contrasted Aquanaut with earlier-generation subsea vehicles that “simply go in straight lines or patterns,” saying Aquanaut can stop, hover, orbit objects, gather 3D imagery, and interact with subsea infrastructure.

He also highlighted, Nauticus’ autonomy software, which he said is platform-agnostic and has been deployed on Nauticus’ own ROVs and on a legacy Comanche ROV platform from Forum Energy Technologies (FET). Gibson said a prior example showed “almost 30%” improvement in transit times and described the value proposition as reducing navigation workload for operators while producing higher quality, more consistent data.

In addition to autonomy and vehicles, Gibson said Nauticus is active in:

Electric manipulators , including a licensed manipulator generation with FET and related “perception software” for arm operations.

, including a licensed manipulator generation with FET and related “perception software” for arm operations. ROV services , including work such as placement of ocean bottom nodes and inspection of pipelines, risers, and mooring lights, which he framed as a learning ground to “train the Aquanaut.”

, including work such as placement of ocean bottom nodes and inspection of pipelines, risers, and mooring lights, which he framed as a learning ground to “train the Aquanaut.” Consulting, including pursuing mission-oriented opportunities in the defense sector.

Leadership additions aimed at commercializing ToolKITT

Gibson said Nauticus recently hired Dr. Kjerstin (“KJ”) Easton, who he described as having a background at Google in robotics and experience in defense software applications. He said her role is to help transition ToolKITT “from serviceware to commercial software,” emphasizing work on robustness certification, testing, and automation of testing processes.

Gibson said the goal is to make ToolKITT easier to deploy so customers can “unload it, put it on their vehicles and operate it themselves with a minimum amount of training,” reducing the need for post-deployment support and improving software economics.

Forum Energy Technologies collaboration: licensing and scaling via partners

On the collaboration with FET involving electric manipulators, Gibson said Nauticus pursued licensing and partnership because it is “not a great manufacturing company.” He said the near-term work has involved transferring documentation, engineering files, and drawings, as well as aligning on requirements for integration into FET vehicles.

While he did not provide a specific timeline for commercial release, Gibson said he expects the licensing approach to create high-margin revenue streams, including potential license fees tied not only to manipulator hardware but also to perception software on the arm.

Testing and mission training in Stuart, Florida

Gibson discussed progress since moving Aquanaut testing to the AOS Lake Facility in Stuart, Florida, which he said has improved customer access and demonstrations. He said defense contractors have visited the site to see the vehicle operate and “actually drive it.”

He characterized the company’s evolution as moving from showing a vehicle “that it works” to demonstrating a vehicle “trained to do specific inspections,” with repeatable workflows such as orbiting pipes and risers and determining optimal stand-off distance for imaging. Gibson said this mission training enables operational savings compared with tethered systems that can be constrained by tether management and surface vessel requirements.

Gibson said Nauticus has been planning an investor day but may adjust timing to align with progress and potentially include the company’s new strategic partner in the UAE.

UAE strategic investment: manufacturing scale and regional market access

Gastreich and Gibson discussed Nauticus’ “up to $50 million” strategic investment announcement with UAE-based Master Investment Group (MIG). Gibson said MIG had followed Nauticus for years and that the relationship came through an introduction from another lender. He described discussions in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), where MIG operates in a free trade zone with a focus on advanced manufacturing.

Gibson said the intent is to establish manufacturing capability with an initial objective of producing 10 Aquanauts, citing benefits from scale in procurement and vendor priority for components such as motors, foam, sensors, and batteries. He said MIG would help with manufacturing facilities and regional introductions, while Nauticus supplies the technology.

He also described the Middle East as a favorable operating environment for Aquanaut, citing shallow regional depths (around 300 meters in the Gulf) that he said improve reliability for communications, and the potential for shore-launched missions without a surface vessel in many cases.

In discussing capital strategy, Gibson said the UAE initiative would allow expansion “without increasing our cost,” with MIG underwriting expansion and assisting with marketing. He said Nauticus plans to increase sales and marketing efforts, including revamping its website and expanding its presence at regional industry events such as ADIPEC.

Looking ahead, Gibson identified several areas he is monitoring as potential milestones: large ROV opportunities that leverage ToolKITT efficiency, potential software sales that he described as “transformational,” and a new simplified manipulator prototype he said the company expects to have “in the next two months,” with an aim to deploy it on Aquanauts later in 2026.

He added that international growth creates compliance and execution demands, including export controls and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act considerations, which he said the company is addressing as it prepares to operate more broadly outside the U.S.

About Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) is a maritime robotics company focused on developing and deploying uncrewed surface and subsea vessels for inspection, survey and maintenance applications. The company’s solutions combine purpose-built hardware with advanced autonomy software and sensor integration, allowing operators to conduct offshore and in-shore missions without personnel aboard. By digitizing routine vessel operations, Nauticus Robotics aims to reduce the time, cost and risk associated with traditional crewed marine services.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) equipped with high-resolution sonar, cameras and other environmental sensors.

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