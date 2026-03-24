ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 331,672 shares, a growth of 411.9% from the February 26th total of 64,795 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,260,822 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,260,822 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Dow30

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $4,119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,114,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,588 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

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ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. 6,325,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,698,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. ProShares Short Dow30 has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $30.81.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. Components are selected through a discretionary process with no pre-determined criteria except that components should be established United States companies.

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