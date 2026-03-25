Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) Short Interest Up 560.0% in March

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,930,357 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the February 26th total of 444,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,548,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,548,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Defense Tech ETF stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Defense Tech ETF worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

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Global X Defense Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHLD stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $72.19. 1,697,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. Global X Defense Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.27.

Global X Defense Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Defense Tech index. The fund tracks a modified market-cap weighted index of the top 50 pure-play defense technology companies from around the world. These companies are considered best positioned to benefit from increased governmental defense spending. SHLD was launched on Sep 11, 2023 and is issued by Global X.

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