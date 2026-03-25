Short Interest in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Rises By 474.0%

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,238 shares, a growth of 474.0% from the February 26th total of 7,881 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. 81,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,277. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

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American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is a boost from American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

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The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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