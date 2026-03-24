iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,397 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the February 26th total of 1,385,131 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,014,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,014,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BINC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.79. 2,484,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,808,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,344,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,214 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170,583 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 994,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 321,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 136,183 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation. BINC was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

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