Advent Convertible Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advent Convertible Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the February 26th total of 2,020 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advent Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. Advent Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Get Advent Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advent Convertible Bond ETF stock. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,862,000. Advent Capital Management DE owned approximately 96.12% of Advent Convertible Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Advent Convertible Bond ETF

The Advent Convertible Bond ETF (ACVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund comprised of US-issued and USD-denominated foreign-issued convertible securities. The fund seeks to deliver total return through income and capital appreciation. ACVT was launched on Apr 30, 2025 and is issued by Advent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.