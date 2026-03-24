Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Short Interest Up 1,175.7% in March

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 246,105 shares, a growth of 1,175.7% from the February 26th total of 19,292 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBEF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 184,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 233,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,499,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,219,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,147 shares in the last quarter.

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Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DBEF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 893,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,240. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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