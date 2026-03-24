Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 735,802 shares, a growth of 2,163.9% from the February 26th total of 32,501 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,029,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,029,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

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Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,500,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 273,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 100,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period.

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The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

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