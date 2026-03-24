Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV) Short Interest Up 2,101.3% in March

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,680 shares, a growth of 2,101.3% from the February 26th total of 894 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. 23,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.82.

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Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.2706 dividend. This is a boost from Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of 40 to 60 US-listed dividend-paying companies engaged in the natural resources industry. Holdings are selected based on fundamental factors and weighted by dividend yield. NDIV was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Amplify.

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