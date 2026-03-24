JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Short Interest Down 93.7% in March

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 238,552 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 26th total of 3,805,477 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,771,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,771,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 5,081,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,229. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 478.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
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