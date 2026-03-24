JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Short Interest Down 93.7% in March

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 238,552 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 26th total of 3,805,477 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,771,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,771,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 5,081,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,229. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 478.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,472,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,450,000 after buying an additional 9,729,791 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 568.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,782,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,940 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $300,296,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,620,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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