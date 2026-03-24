iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,085 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the February 26th total of 25,966 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,731 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,731 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IXG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69. The stock has a market cap of $613.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXG. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes major banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, savings and loan associations, and securities brokers.

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