Short Interest in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Drops By 91.3%

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,353 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 26th total of 96,149 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

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SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

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The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

Further Reading

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