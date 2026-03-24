Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 261 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the February 26th total of 2,740 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000.

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Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GAEM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884. Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (GAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking income and capital appreciation through investments in emerging markets debts. Fixed-income securities are not restricted in terms of maturity or credit rating. GAEM was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

Further Reading

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