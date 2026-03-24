Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,994 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 26th total of 130,342 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEIX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. 15,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,180. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.1334 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,854,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 3,525.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 706,339 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 58,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.