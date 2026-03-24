Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,994 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 26th total of 130,342 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SEIX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. 15,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,180. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.
Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.1334 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF
Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.