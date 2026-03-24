Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in March

Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,903 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the February 26th total of 31,431 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Lonza Group Stock Up 0.8%

Lonza Group Company Profile

LZAGY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.13. 122,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,412. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.57 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.24.

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group is a Swiss multinational life sciences company that provides products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company operates globally with manufacturing and research facilities across Europe, North America and Asia, serving customers involved in drug discovery, development and commercial production. Lonza’s client base ranges from large pharmaceutical firms to emerging biotech companies and manufacturers of consumer health and specialty chemical products.

The company’s core activities center on contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for small molecules and biologics, including process development, clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing, and fill–finish services.

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