SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Short Interest Down 88.0% in March

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,863 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 26th total of 32,315 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.13. 49,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,804. The company has a market cap of $846.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. WealthPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

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