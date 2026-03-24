SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Short Interest Down 88.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2026

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSRGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,863 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 26th total of 32,315 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.13. 49,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,804. The company has a market cap of $846.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. WealthPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

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