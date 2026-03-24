VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 967,791 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the February 26th total of 7,504,832 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,169,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,169,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,743,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,474. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $26.63.
VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1204 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile
Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Fund may also utilize convertible securities and derivative instruments, such as swaps, options, warrants, futures contracts, currency forwards, structured notes and participation notes to seek performance that corresponds to the Index.
Further Reading
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