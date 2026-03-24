VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 967,791 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the February 26th total of 7,504,832 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,169,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,169,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,743,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,474. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $26.63.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1204 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 299,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,041,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after buying an additional 173,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 37,249.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 677,201 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000.

(Get Free Report)

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Fund may also utilize convertible securities and derivative instruments, such as swaps, options, warrants, futures contracts, currency forwards, structured notes and participation notes to seek performance that corresponds to the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.