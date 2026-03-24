Analyzing GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) & SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES)

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEALSQ and GlobalFoundries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $10.98 million 46.53 -$21.20 million N/A N/A GlobalFoundries $6.79 billion 3.78 $885.00 million $1.59 28.98

Risk & Volatility

GlobalFoundries has higher revenue and earnings than SEALSQ.

SEALSQ has a beta of -11.65, suggesting that its share price is 1,265% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobalFoundries has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEALSQ and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A GlobalFoundries 13.05% 6.86% 4.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SEALSQ and GlobalFoundries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 1 1 1 0 2.00 GlobalFoundries 1 13 6 0 2.25

SEALSQ currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.42%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus price target of $46.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.12%. Given SEALSQ’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SEALSQ is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

GlobalFoundries beats SEALSQ on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

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SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

About GlobalFoundries

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GlobalFoundries Inc., a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a strategic partnership with Efficient Computer to develop high-performance computer processors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, New York.

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